Hatters slip to defeat against Rijeka

Luton went down to their first defeat of pre-season, beaten 2-0 by Croatian top-flight runners-up HNK Rijeka in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia this afternoon.

Boss Nathan Jones fielded two separate sides for the friendly, with Dan Potts and recent addition Jorge Grant both getting their first minutes in the opening period.

Jake Jervis fired into the side netting and Lloyd Jones flicked a Grant free-kick wide before Rijeka took the lead as Antonio Colak beat a despairing sliding challenge from Luke Gambin to cleverly manoeuvre the ball past James Shea on 22 minutes.

Alexander Gorgon curled in a glorious shot from outside the box on the half hour, while in the second half, Harry Cornick rounded the visiting keeper, only to see his effort cannon back off the inside of the post.

Town's attacker tried his luck from distance, as he shot off target, as did both Jack Senior and Arthur Read, but Luton couldn't find a leveller against a side who beat AC Milan in the Europa League last season, a competition they are preparing for once more this term.

Hatters first half: James Shea, Jack Stacey, Lloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan, Dan Potts; Alan McCormack, Luke Gambin, Jorge Grant, Andrew Shinnie; James Collins, Jake Jervis.

Hatters second half: Marek Stech, James Justin, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Jack Senior; Glen Rea, Arthur Read, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu; Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton, Elliot Lee.

Subs not used: Jack James, Aron Jarvis.