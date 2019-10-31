Hatters squad thrilled to see ‘brilliant’ Rea back in action

Town midfielder Glen Rea’s attitude during his lengthy spell on the sidelines has been ‘brilliant’ according to team-mate Harry Cornick.

The 25-year-old, who suffered a serious cruciate injury back in December 2018, has returned to training with the first team and then went on loan to National League side Woking last week in a bid to get some much-needed first team football.

He has made two starts, in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Eastleigh and then Tuesday night's 4-0 home defeat to Notts County, playing a further 69 minutes.

Cornick said: “It’s brilliant for the lads, it’s not just him on the training ground, it’s every day.

“He hasn’t really had a down moment since he got his injury and that’s brilliant, it’s who he is as a person.

“He’s a great guy and he’s always making people laugh and people smile, the game’s are going to do him the world of good at Woking.

“Hopefully he can go there, get some minutes under his belt then he can come and make us a better team when he gets match fit, which is hard, because in the Champ, you don’t really get time to do that.

“But he’s gone on loan and hopefully he can get some minutes and get match fit and then come and help us at the end of the season.”