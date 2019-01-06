Hatters stay second after Black Cats are held by Addicks

Luton stayed second in League One after promotion rivals Sunderland and Charlton played out a 1-1 draw at the Valley yesterday.

A win for the Black Cats would have taken them above the Hatters and it was on the cards once Luke O'Nien put the visitors in front after just two minutes.

However, the Addicks hit back early in the second period when defender Reece James deflected Lyle Taylor's low cross into his own net.

The result saw Sunderland cut the gap on Luton to just a point, although they still have one game in hand, with the two teams meeting at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Charlton remained fourth, five points behind the Hatters, but they have now played a game more.