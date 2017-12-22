Hatters striker heads out on loan

Luton Town forward Aaron Jarvis has joined National League side Boreham Wood on a youth loan.

The 19-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day in August from Southern League Premier side Basingstoke Town, will spend a month with the Hertfordshire side.

Jarvis made his EFL debut as a late substitute in the goalless draw at Morecambe in September, and has since played three times in the Checkatrade Trophy, netting his first professional goal in the 4-0 victory over West Ham U21s earlier this month.

Speaking to the Wood website, Jarvis said: "I’m very pleased and I am excited to get out onto the pitch.

“I found out about the interest two days ago, the gaffer at Luton told me that there was an opportunity for me to go and play in the league below.

“I have a lot of respect for this league and I had to take this opportunity with both hands. It is a good chance for me to get on to the pitch and get some game time.

“I feel as if I have got a lot to bring, I can run in behind, I am strong, I can score goals, so I am excited to get onto the pitch

"It is very well run and very professional, they do things right here, and the training session was very well drilled and the manager knows what he wants from his players.”

Jarvis could now make his debut away at Solihull Moors tomorrow.

Meanwhile, youth team striker Michael Shamalo who has joined South East Division team Barton Rovers on work experience.

The 18-year-old scored for the Hatters’ development squad in their 4-1 Beds FA Senior Cup win against the Sharpenhoe Road side last month.