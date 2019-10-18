Hatters striker Hylton not expected back until mid-November at the earliest

Luton striker Danny Hylton isn’t expected to return to training for at least another month as he continues to recover from his knee injury.

The 30-year-old hasn’t featured for Town under boss Graeme Jones in a competitive game yet, as although he played during pre-season, suffered another setback and required a further operation back in August.

When asked how long Hylton, who has scored 58 goals in 118 games for the Hatters, was expected to be out, Jones said: “I think we’re looking at the next international break (November 16-17), round about that period.

"Obviously I've inherited that coming into the football club, he's had to have another operation, it's frustrating as I know Danny is an effective footballer and scores goals.

"We haven't had him available, but we’ll see where we are in November."

Apart from Hylton, Glen Rea and Jake Peck, Town have a fully fit squad to choose from for this weekend's home encounter with Bristol City.

Jones was quick to praise the his backroom staff for ensuring the majority of Luton's players have remained in good health so far, adding: "We’ve got a real healthy group of players to choose from, which I think reflects the work of the coaching staff, the medical staff, sports science staff.

"I don’t want to speak too early as we’re only in October, but you want the availability to be there for you.

"And so far, apart from the accident with Martin Cranie and one or two knocks, we’ve had good availability.

"Considering Glen’s (Rea) come back from a cruciate, we inherited Danny’s situation a little bit, Alan Sheehan’s got himself fit now and training regularly, while we've had a good period of training with Kazenga LuaLua now.

"I never really like speaking about these things, but if I’m assessing where we are today, I’m delighted with the availability."