Hatters target leaves Coventry after turning down new deal

Defender Jordan Willis has turned down a new contract at Coventry City as he looks for a Championship club, with Luton Town among his potential destinations.

The 24-year-old Sky Blues Academy graduate was offered a new deal at the end of the season, but has rejected it as he wants to step up to the second tier of English football.

City boss Mark Robins told the Coventry Telegraph: “We offered him a contract and he turned that down.

"Jordan has been looking for a long time to get himself a Championship club, and as far as I know that’s what he intends to do.

"Whether he has gone in somewhere now I have no idea because I haven’t spoken to him since we shook hands at the end of the season, knowing that he was going to get himself a new club.

“Jordan is a great lad who did brilliantly for us and we needed to move on.”

Willis played well over 150 games for the Sky Blues since making his debut back in the Championship during the 2010-11 season.

He figured 39 times last term, scoring once, and is a player Luton are interested in, as boss Graeme Jones told the Luton News back in May: "He caught my eye, which doesn’t happen very often, when I was looking at Luton v Coventry on TV.

"Jordan is someone that’s in the mix definitely.”