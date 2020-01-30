Hatters tipped to be interested in re-signing Leeds United midfielder

Town linked with Irish international Eunan O'Kane

Luton Town are rumoured to be interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane, according to a report by Football Insider.

The 29-year-old, who is deemed surplus to requirements at Elland Road, has spent time with the Hatters before, joining on loan back in September 2018.

He made four appearances, before suffering a serious double leg fracture during the 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers, heading back to the Whites for treatment.

O’Kane has played 58 times for Leeds since signing from Bournemouth in August 2016, but hasn't featured since May 2018, falling out of favour with current boss Marcelo Bielsa.

He does have 16 Premier League appearances for the Cherries under his belt, plus seven caps for the Republic of Ireland too.

Luton have already signed Peter Kioso from Hartlepool permanently and Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan during the transfer window which closes at 11pm tomorrow night.