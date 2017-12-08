Hatters to face Posh in Checkatrade Trophy

Luton Town have been drawn at home to face League One side Peterborough United in the Checkatrade Trophy third round.

The Posh topped in their group after wins over Southampton U21s and Cambridge, while drawing with Northampton Town too, before going down on penalties to the Cobblers.

They defeated Southend United 2-0 in the second round last week, as the game could see a return to Kenilworth Road for strikers Jack Marriott and Ricky Miller, who are both now at the ABAX Stadium.

Hatters were also group stage winners as they then saw off West Ham United U21s to set up the tie against Grant McCann’s side.

The game, Luton’s fifth out of six knock out fixtures to be held at Kenilworth Road in the competition since it was rebranded, will take place the week commencing January 8, 2018.