Hatters to find out Carabao Cup opponents on Thursday

Luton Town will find out their Carabao Cup first round opponents on Thursday evening.

The draw will take place live from Morrisons in Colindale, London at 7pm, with former Liverpool player John Barnes and ex-Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlout selecting the fixtures.

Fans will be able to watch live in store and also tune in to the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on EFL Twitter and EFL.com.

70 EFL Clubs will feature in the draw which will see teams drawn in Northern and Southern sections, as in 2018, where Luton were unluckily knocked out 1-0 at West Bromwich Albion.

Matches are scheduled to take place week commencing August 12 as Huddersfield Town will be included, while fellow Championship newcomers Cardiff City and Fulham join the competition in round two alongside the Premier League Clubs that are not competing in Europe.

The 2018/19 Carabao Cup saw Manchester City beat Chelsea on penalties, Raheem Sterling scoring the winning spot-kick.