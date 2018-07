Luton Town will head to Southern League Premier Central Chesham United on Wednesday evening after a change to their pre-season schedule.

The Hatters had been due to visit Oxford City on Tuesday night after returning from their training camp in Slovenia, but although that game will still go ahead, it will be a squad made up of U18s and young professionals.

Kick-off for that match is 7.45pm, while Luton’s trip to Chesham, who finished eighth in the table last season, starts at 7.15pm.