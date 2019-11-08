Hatters to host Owls in FA Youth Cup

Luton Town U18s have been drawn at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Youth Cup third round, which was made earlier today.

The Hatters have faced the Owls in this competition before, when the youngsters, then managed by Paul Driver, were beaten 4-0 at Hillsborough back in December 2016.

Holders Liverpool face a trip to face Tottenham Hotspur, with games scheduled to be completed before Saturday 14 December.

Full draw: Manchester City v Swansea City; Shrewsbury Town or Sunderland v Birmingham City; Cardiff City v Ipswich Town or Exeter City; Cheltenham Town or Portsmouth v Arsenal; Stevenage or Brentwood Town or Peterborough United v Aston Villa; Carlisle United or Bradford City v Stoke City; Manchester United v Lincoln City or Wrexham; Wigan Athletic v Croydon or Bath City; Preston North End v Bristol City; Sheffield United v Hanworth Villa or AFC Wimbledon; Fulham v South Shields or Hartlepool United; Norwich City v Newcastle United; Bristol Rovers v Southampton; Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday; Blackburn Rovers v Uxbridge or Newport County; Chelsea v Huddersfield Town; Mansfield Town or Rotherham United v Queens Park Rangers; Reading v Crystal Palace; Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest; Fleetwood Town v Watford; Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City; Middlesbrough v Dulwich Hamlet or Forest Green Rovers; Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool; Leeds United v Hull City; Burton Albion or Bolton Wanderers v Millwall; Crewe Alexandra or Grimsby Town v Barnsley; Colchester United or Oxford United v Ware or Maidenhead United; AFC Bournemouth v Barnet or Cambridge United; Curzon Ashton or Oldham Athletic v Burnley; West Ham United v Charlton Athletic; Derby County v Everton; West Bromwich Albion v Scunthorpe United or Morpeth Town.