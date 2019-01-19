Hatters to step up their search for a new manager

Luton Town have confirmed they will step up their search for a new manager next week.

The Hatters are currently searching for a replacement for Nathan Jones, who left the club to take charge at Stoke City over a week ago.

Bookmakers SkyBet have had a range of favourites since the ex-Brighton coach departed, with the likes of Bury boss Ryan Lowe, West Bromwich Albion assistant Graeme Jones, Motherwell chief Steve Robinson, plus former Ipswich and Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst all seeing their odds slashed at various stages.

However, a statement on the club’s website this morning denied anyone had been approached for the role as of yet, saying: "Following a week focusing on planning matters and a marvellous, historic result with Luton Council giving approval the new stadium at Power Court on Wednesday night, the managerial selection process begins in earnest next week.

“To date, huge numbers of high quality candidates have submitted applications for what is one of the most attractive posts in English football.

“As the week progresses, the selection panel will filter submissions down to an extended shortlist of suitable appointments, and interviews will follow.

“As things stand, there are no front runners and no applicant has, so far, been interviewed. We are pleased with the quality of interest, however, so remain confident we'll recruit an excellent and appropriate candidate.

“We apologise to supporters, and applicants and their agents, for the delay in our attention to this task, but planning matters have clearly taken precedence given their long term importance to the future of the football club.

“We would like to thank our wonderful supporters for the patience and understanding you have always shown during the past decade of 2020's custodianship of our fantastic football club.

“Everyone associated with Luton Town knows that with Mick Harford in interim charge of the first team, we are in very safe hands while the process is ongoing.

“After two performances packed with passion, composure, character and quality against Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday in the past week, let's make sure there is another electric atmosphere inside fortress Kenilworth Road this afternoon to inspire Mick and the boys to an important victory over rivals for promotion.”