Hatters' trip to Accrington selected for Sky coverage

Luton's trip to Accrington Stanley next month has been selected for live TV coverage.

The game had originally been scheduled to take place on Friday, April 19, but will now be played on Saturday, April 20, kicking off at 5.30pm.

A statement on the club's website: "The reason for this is that the match, originally scheduled for 3pm on Good Friday, has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

"As a result, the match won't be screened live on iFollow Hatters for overseas subscribers, although Simon Pitts' audio commentary will be available around the world.

"We apologise to any supporters inconvenienced by this change of date and kick-off time, which is beyond the club’s control as part of the EFL’s broadcast contract with Sky."