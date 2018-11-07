Hatters U18s exit FA Youth Cup after Posh defeat

Luton Town U18s suffered a disappointing FA Youth Cup second round exit at the hands of Peterborough United on Tuesday night, losing 3-0.

Inigo Idiakez’s side went into the second round tie at the ABAX Stadium confident of progression after beating the Posh 5-1 in their FL Youth Alliance clash action on Saturday.

However, they found themselves a goal down just after the half-hour mark when Oli Shackleton netted for hosts, while Josh Boorn had the Hatters’ only attempt of the first period soon after.

Town came closest to levelling in the 56th minute when captain Jake Peck played a free-kick low across the penalty area for Corey Panter, whose left-footed shot rattled the crossbar.

Posh had a goal disallowed soon after, but it didn’t take them long to increase their lead when Town centre-half Dequane Wilson-Braithwaite put past his own keeper Tiernan Parker in the 67th minute.

Connor Tomlinson, who netted all four in the previous round’s win over Brentwood Town, had a chance to drag the Town back into the game after a weak back-pass from Mikkel Fosu, but his effort flew over.

It was left to Fosu himself to complete the scoring with five minutes to go, when a Jack Gurney free-kick was headed back across goal for him to fire past Parker.

Hatters: Parker, Jones (Wilson 70), Panter, Wilson-Braithwaite, Richardson (Beckwith 57), Peck, Tomlinson, Neufville, Kalonda, Byron, Boorn (Lucas 65).

Unused subs: Holden, Swindells.

Attendance: 429.