Hatters unchanged for Cumbrians clash

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has named an unchanged side for today's potential promotion-clinching clash at Carlisle United.

The Hatters boss has kept with the same side that won 3-0 at Yeovil and also defeated Crewe Alexandra 3-1 last weekend.

Victory for Luton would see Town join Accrington Stanley in League One next season, while they could also be up if fourth placed Exeter City fail to win against Crawley Town at home.

Hatters: James Shea, Jack Stacey, Dan Potts, Alan Sheehan (C), Glen Rea, Alan McCormack, Olly Lee, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Elliot Lee, James Collins, Danny Hylton.

Subs: Marek Stech, Johnny Mullins, Harry Cornick, Flynn Downes, James Justin, Jake Jervis, Luke Gambin.

United: Jack Bonham, Danny Grainger (C), Luke Joyce, Mike Jones, Jamie Devitt, Jamal Campbell-Ryce, Richie Bennett, Mark Ellis, James Brown, Clint Hill, Ashley Nadesan.

Subs: Louis Gray, Tom Miller, Tom Parkes, John O'Sullivan, Reggie Lambe, Cole Stockton, Kris Twardek.