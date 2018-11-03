Hatters unchanged for Dale trip

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has named an unchanged side for the League One clash at Rochdale this afternoon.

Although fit, Marek Stech doesn't make the bench, with youngster Harry Isted included instead, while Jones has opted for the same 11 that won 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

The hosts make one change, Matthew Done in for Oliver Rathbone, as ex-Luton striker Ian Henderson, the division's top scorer starts, while another former Hatter Calvin Andrew is among the substitutes.

Dale: Brendan Moore, Joe Rafferty, Ryan Delaney, Harrison McGahey, Stephen Dooley, Callum Camps, Jordan Williams, Matty Done, Bradden Inman, Sam Hart, Ian Henderson (C).

Subs: Josh Lillis, MJ Williams, Calvin Andrew, David Perkins, Daniel Adshead, Zach Clough, Florian Yonsian.

Hatters: James Shea, Jack Stacey, James Justin, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Glen Rea (C), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Andrew Shinnie, Elliot Lee, James Collins, Danny Hylton.

Subs: Harry Isted, Alan McCormack, Aaron Jarvis, Harry Cornick, Lloyd Jones, Kazenga LuaLua, Alan Sheehan.