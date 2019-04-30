Hatters urge supporters to turn Kenilworth Road orange against Oxford

Luton Town have urged supporters to turn Kenilworth Road into a sea of orange as they look to seal promotion to the Championship on Saturday.

The Hatters go into the game against Oxford United knowing that a win will be enough to go up automatically.

It might be a case of job done, if Portsmouth drop points at home to Peterborough United this evening, but with the match already a sell-out, a statement on the club's website said: "The 2018-19 season will live long in the memory for every Luton Town supporter.

"Almost a year ago to the day, thousands of supporters joined us on a beautiful sunny afternoon in St George’s Square to celebrate promotion to Sky Bet League One.

"Since then our feet have barely touched the ground, both on and off the pitch.

"We’ve been treated to many wonderful displays of football, and some unforgettable moments.

"Club records have been broken and planning permission has been granted to build our new home at Power Court, along with a game-changing development at Newlands Park which will help to change the face and perceptions of our town.

"There’s already so much to celebrate.

"And of course, with a game to go, the Hatters are one result from sealing back-to-back promotions, which would be the icing on the cake.

"This season, more than any before you have helped to turn Kenilworth Road into a fortress, with the lads unbeaten at home in the League all since the 2018-19 season.

"And you will, without doubt, have a massive part to play on Saturday as the season reaches its climax.

"On Saturday, we’re asking you to help us create a festival of colour and noise in Kenilworth Road to celebrate this unforgettable year.

"Get involved, and come dressed in your brightest orange gear, dig out those old scarves and flags and raise your voices to fill our home with deafening sound of our Town."