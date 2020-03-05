Hatters will give injured trio every chance of making Latics trip

Town chief with an update on Bradley, LuaLua and Berry

Luton will give injured trio Sonny Bradley, Kazenga LuaLua and Luke Berry every chance of being fit for Saturday’s crucial six-pointer at fellow relegation rivals Wigan Athletic.

Club captain Bradley and attacker LuaLua have been missing since the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough with hip and thigh injuries respectively, while Berry didn’t feature during last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Stoke City after hurting his thigh in training.

Giving an update in his press conference this afternoon, manager Graeme Jones said: “Sonny’s getting there, slowly, he’s been working with the sports scientists, so we’ll just keep trying to progress him.

“Same as Kaz, keep trying to progress them day on day, but we’ve got a three game week not far away, so we don't really want to take any chances.

“Luke’s a bit better, again he’s trained with the sports scientists today, so we’re just assessing him day on day.

“Let's see if he's better again tomorrow and hopefully he can contribute at the weekend."