Hatters youngster heads out on loan

Sam Beckwith in action for the Hatters' development team recently
Teenage midfielder moves to the Waders

Hatters teenage midfielder Sam Beckwith has joined Southern League Premier Division Central side Biggleswade Town on a one-month youth loan.

The 17-year-old, who has captained the U18s this term, now embarks on his stint away from the Hatters, as he gets some valuable experience of men's football.

Beckwith is yet to make a senior appearance for Luton but impressed manager Graeme Jones during pre-season, as he headed out to Portugal for the club's training camp.

He signed a development contract in October 2019 and will join up with Town defender Corey Panter who is also on loan at the Carlsberg Stadium.

Beckwith himself tweeted: "Looking forward to the new challenge in joining @Biggleswade1874 on loan for a month."

While Waders boss Chris Nunn added: "Delighted @samuelbeckwith7 has joined us for a month. A big thank you to @LutonTown.

"Sam will come straight into the squad on Sat."