Hatters youngster heads to Canaries on loan

Luton Town youth team defender Toby Byron has headed to Evo-Stik Southern Premier League Central side Hitchin Town on a month's work experience.

The 17-year-old left back has been a regular for the U18s this season, and joins Mark Burke's Canaries who are two places above the relegation zone after a fine 3-0 win over King's Lynn Town last night.

Byron, a second year scholar, joins the likes of Connor Tomlinson and Drew Richardson out on loan, with the pair at Hemel Hempstead and Harlow Town respectively.