Hatters youngsters put on a 'remarkable' display for Gomez

Hatters first team coach Joaquin Gomez labelled the performance of Town’s youngsters as ‘remarkable’ after they beat Bedford Town 2-0 at the Eyrie last night.

Striker Connor Tomlinson stole the headlines with a predatory double, but there was plenty to be impressed with the others teenagers who grabbed their chance in front of a watching first team boss Nathan Jones.

First year scholar Lewis Swindells caught the eye at the base of the diamond, while Josh Neufville’s work-rate and forceful running was a feature of Town’s first half display.

Toby Byron appeared assured alongside Lloyd Jones at the back, with Drew Richardson showing some good moments in midfield as well.

Speaking about Swindells, who has been with the club since age of 13, signing his scholarship terms last month, Gomez said: “The main three things that we were working on today was to have a really good start, to set out the tempo for the rest of the game.

“The second thing was the work ethic and they got that, then the third thing we asked them to do was be brave and he was the perfect example of that.

“For a first year, he probably hasn't even met the pros that are playing with him properly, and I thought he was very confident.

“He gave the ball away a few times, but it’s how you react to those mistakes.

“They know they are going to make mistakes, he’s young, but he reacted really well and he kept having the ball.

"I think it was a remarkable performance, as well as the other kids that played in that team, Toby, Drew, Josh, Connor, his was a remarkable performance, only being a first year.”

He also made a good impression on team-mate Jones, who at 22, was the elder statesmen for Luton on the night.

The former Liverpool defender said: “I was actually more impressed with their attitude as in they weren’t shy in getting the ball.

"When you play with players, you know they’re good enough as they wouldn’t be at the club, but I think sometimes they might be a little bit shy getting the ball and maybe a little bit nervous.

"But I was really impressed with Lewey in midfield, Toby I played with as well, I thought they did really well and they were really brave.”

The exciting Neufville was a constant menace in the first period as well, making some powerful runs at the heart of the Eagles defence, but also willing to track back when needed.

Gomez added: "He’s very good one v one, his best position is probably out wide, but we asked him to do something different, to play in the formation that we play.

"He’s been playing that number 10 role where he doesn’t get the ball as much, but when he does, he’s a little bit more efficient.

"I was really happy with how he took that role, we gave him about 15-20 minutes out wide too and he did really well.”