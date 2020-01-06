High Court confirm no appeal made by Capital & Regional after Judicial Review claim into Newlands Park was dismissed

Luton Town's plans to build a new stadium at Power Court and mixed use scheme at Newlands Park can finally go ahead after the High Court confirmed Capital & Regional have failed to appeal the decision not to grant a Judicial Review into the plans.

After the Hatters were given the green light to both planning applications last year, Capital & Regional applied for a JR in an attempt to get the decision overturned.

This was rejected in December, although the Mall's owners did have seven days in which to appeal, but that deadline has now passed.

A statement from Luton Borough Council said: "The High Court dismissed C&R’s Judicial Review of the Newlands Park planning permission on 19 December 2019 and the High Court has confirmed that an appeal against that decision has not been made within the deadline.

"We have always maintained absolute confidence in the decision making process undertaken to reach this planning decision and are pleased to confirm the planning permission is free from legal challenge.

"We will now be taking action to pursue the legal costs incurred through defending our position."