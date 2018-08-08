Honesty is the best policy for Luton defender Potts

Dan Potts heads clear against Portsmouth on Saturday
The honesty shown from boss Nathan Jones has been praised by defender Dan Potts after he penned a new three year deal last week.

Potts, 24, had been highly sought after during the summer, with a host of clubs interested in prising him away from Kenilworth Road.

I’m sure I speak on behalf of a few of the other lads, that sort of honesty is appreciated and a big thing for me.

Dan Potts

Jones confirmed they had knocked back a bid from a Championship side, while all the time keeping his left back in the loop, something Potts appreciated.

He said: “The manager has been really honest with not just me, with a number of other players, with regards to stuff like that.

“From my point of view personally, I’m sure I speak on behalf of a few of the other lads, that sort of honesty is appreciated and a big thing for me.”

With fellow defender Jack Stacey’s future in the balance, as a number of offers have been received for his services, Potts wasn’t surprised to see the interest intensify in Luton’s squad.

He said: “I think the manager gave us a platform here as a team to go out and perform the way we have and I’m not surprised the other players have had interest.

“It’s a young squad, it’s a squad that’s all progressing and developing in the right way and I’m not surprised there’s interest from other clubs.”