Honesty is the best policy for Luton defender Potts

The honesty shown from boss Nathan Jones has been praised by defender Dan Potts after he penned a new three year deal last week.

Potts, 24, had been highly sought after during the summer, with a host of clubs interested in prising him away from Kenilworth Road.

I’m sure I speak on behalf of a few of the other lads, that sort of honesty is appreciated and a big thing for me. Dan Potts

Jones confirmed they had knocked back a bid from a Championship side, while all the time keeping his left back in the loop, something Potts appreciated.

He said: “The manager has been really honest with not just me, with a number of other players, with regards to stuff like that.

“From my point of view personally, I’m sure I speak on behalf of a few of the other lads, that sort of honesty is appreciated and a big thing for me.”

With fellow defender Jack Stacey’s future in the balance, as a number of offers have been received for his services, Potts wasn’t surprised to see the interest intensify in Luton’s squad.

He said: “I think the manager gave us a platform here as a team to go out and perform the way we have and I’m not surprised the other players have had interest.

“It’s a young squad, it’s a squad that’s all progressing and developing in the right way and I’m not surprised there’s interest from other clubs.”