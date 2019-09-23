Hull boss felt his side could have won by 'four or five' at Luton

Hull City chief Grant McCann felt his side could have won by 'four or five' after producing a dominant second half display during their 3-0 triumph at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

After a first half in which neither side created too much in the way of goalscoring opportunities, it was the Tigers who broke the deadlock out of nothing, when Kevin Stewart slammed past Simon Sluga with 63 minutes gone.

From then on, the visitors had by far the better of proceedings, Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki going close, until Grosicki finally made it 2-0 in the 87th minute, Stewart taking advantage of a calamitous defensive mix-up moments later to add a third.

McCann said: "I’m very, very pleased and I think we’ve been threatening a result like that for a few weeks now.

"I thought first half we showed them a little bit too much respect for my liking.

“They had a lot of possession, we didn't get out to the ball enough, but they didn't really hurt us, as I thought we were in control in terms of what we're doing, we just didn't get them against them enough.

“Second half we showed a different side to us in terms of what we've showing this season with high energy, high pressing, breaking quickly, creating opportunities.

“In the end we probably could have had four or five.

“The first goal is always big. I said to the group after, this will be one of the toughest places to come in the league this season for anyone.

“I know exactly what it's like as I came here last year and got beaten 4-0 with Doncaster, so it's a tough place to come.,

“They've got a good team here, I'm sure they'll win many games here.”