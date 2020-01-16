Hylton and Brown get minutes for Luton during behind closed doors friendly

Hatters striker Danny Hylton in action last season
Hatters striker Danny Hylton in action last season

Striker Danny Hylton has confirmed he made a successful return for the Hatters after coming through a behind closed doors friendly against a Chinese Super League team yesterday.

Luton took on their opponents at the Brache, and although the result has not been made public, Hylton tweeted afterwards: "First game, tick."

The 30-year-old hasn't kicked a ball for the Hatters since pre-season when he featured against Welwyn Garden City, with his last competitive outing, a 4-0 win over Doncaster in March 2019.

Town's first team sports scientist Luke Sanders tweeted: "Buzzing to see this guy back after a long period of time.

"All a result of the quality work he performs day in day out and what a boy to work with!"

There was further good news for Town boss Graeme Jones, with on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown also getting his first minute since tearing his hamstring in the 7-0 defeat at Brentford in November.

Ahead of the match, he tweeted: "First session back today, feels good to be back training with the team."

Meanwhile, after commenting on Hylton's original tweet after the friendly, the striker responded with: "Was a pleasure sharing the pitch with you ya rolls Royce."