Hylton back as Hatters squad is near enough full strength

Luton boss Nathan Jones finally has a virtually full fit squad to choose from when Cheltenham Town visit Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Hatters chief has been without some of his big hitters including Danny Hylton, Alan McCormack and Scott Cuthbert during recent weeks and months, with Johnny Mullins missing a few games too.

They’re a good group and what it has given us is the chance to get everyone back and that’s the main thing. Nathan Jones

However, they are all now available for the clash with the Robins, meaning just Elliot Lee (shoulder) and Dan Potts (suspended) are out.

Jones said: “Cuthbert will need minutes, but the rest are ready to be involved, so it’s a strong squad we go into the game with.

“We had a game last Wednesday, so we got everyone minutes and everyone up to speed, which was a real bonus.

“Then we gave them a couple of days off, so it’s a nice, normal lead into the weekend.”

On the fitness of talisman Hylton, who has scored 17 goals so far this season, Jones said: “It wasn’t so much a hamstring, just a neural problem in his back.

“He had a slight bit of inflammation in there which they’ve got rid of.

“There was just a little bit left which was affecting the left side, so they gave it a bigger dose.

“We tend to err on the side of caution with the doses you give them, but if we’d have given him a full dose at the beginning, he probably wouldn’t have missed the last few games.

“But we always want to be cautious with them and now it seems to have worked as he’s had a full weeks training and is ready to go.”

That just leaves nine-goal striker Lee as Town’s only injury concern, as Jones continued: “He’s trained all week, but it’s the contact thing with him that is the problem.

“So he’s probably the only one that’s not worth the risk at the moment.”

Town were not in action at the weekend due to Coventry’s involvement in the FA Cup and Jones felt they made the most of their break leading into the final 13 games of the campaign.

He added: “I hope so, we’re ready, whether we’re fresh, you’d think so.

“Sometimes these can work in your favour and sometimes they can work against you, but we’re delighted with the break we had and we’re looking forward to getting back to it.

“They’re a good group and what it has given us is the chance to get everyone back and that’s the main thing.

“If we had played the Coventry game we still would have been missing Hylton, McCormack, Cuthbert and so on, but they’re all back now, so that’s a bonus as it’s a big squad available.”