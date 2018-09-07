Hylton back in contention for Rovers trip

Town striker Danny Hylton is back in contention to face Doncaster Rovers this weekend according to boss Nathan Jones.

The forward missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers and the Checkatrade Trophy victory over Brighton U21s after a thigh problem.

However, he has recovered well, as Jones said: “He’s in a far better place than he was last week, so we’ll see where we are.

"He’s training, he’s back on grass, we looked after him this time a little bit, haven’t tried to rush him back and we won’t do that unless he’s ready.

“So providing he doesn’t get any reaction he’s back involved.

“We’ve got five who are really competing, we're strong in that area, so Hylts is back in contention, while (Aaron) Jarvis and (Harry) Cornick got real good minutes on Tuesday night, and good performances, so we’ll see where we are.“

There was also good news over midfielders Eunan O’Kane and Jorge Grant, who both went off against the Seagulls in midweek, with Jones adding: “No-one's had adverse reactions, we're in a stronger position this week than we were last week, so we'll be fine.”