Hylton back in contention to face Barnsley

Luton forward Danny Hylton is finally back in contention for the trip to League One promotion hopefuls Barnsley this weekend.

The striker has missed the last seven league games for the Hatters, his last action coming in the 3-2 win over Shrewsbury on August 25, where he came off at half time.

However, after making a successful return to training, Town boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s back in contention now.

“We’re happy up to right now, so providing nothing happens in the days coming, then he’s available for selection and we’re delighted to have him back.”

When asked whether Hylton would be ready to start the match against a side who are fourth in the table, with just one defeat in the league this term, Jones added: “We’ve been very conservative with him in terms of bringing him back.

“In terms of a year ago, he’d have been back in earlier than now, but what we’ve done is made sure that when he comes back in, mentally he’s right, physically he’s right, we’re happy we’re doing all the processes, so he’s ready to go

“How he plays, whether he’s ready for a full 90 is another thing, but he’s important to what we do, so we’ll see.”