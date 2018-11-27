Hylton back on the bench for Luton

Striker Danny Hylton has been named on the bench for the Hatters' League One clash against Bradford City at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Town's leading scorer for the last two seasons is available once more after missing the last three games with suspension, but has been named amongst the substitutes by boss Nathan Jones, who keeps his same side for the fourth game running.

Hylton replaces Alan McCormack, while Kazenga LuaLua hasn't been risked either, after not making the trip to Gillingham on Saturday.

For bottom side Bradford, boss David Hopkin makes three changes, Kelvin Mellor, Ryan McGowan and Connor Wood all coming in for Anthony O'Connor, Nat Knight-Percival and Jack Payne.

Hatters: Shea, Stacey, Justin, Pearson, Bradley, Rea, Mpanzu, Shinnie, Lee, Collins, Cornick.

Subs: Stech, Potts, Jones, Sheehan, Jarvis, Hylton, Grant.

Bantams: O'Donnell, Chicksen, McGowan, Doyle, Mellow, Bruenker, Wood, Caddis. L O'Brien, Ball, Henry.

Subs: Wilson, J O'Brien, Payne, Miller, Devine, Isherwood, Colville.