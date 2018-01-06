Hylton believes Hatters can cause a cup upset

Hatters striker Danny Hylton believes his side have a real chance of causing an FA Cup upset when they head to Premier League Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Magpies have had endured a mixed opening five months to the campaign after winning promotion from the Championship, currently sitting in 13th place, but are just four points above the drop zone.

They are a Premier League side and we respect that, they’ve got amazing players, but we’ll go there and have a go and test ourselves. Danny Hylton

They have struggled badly at St James’ Park though, without a win in their last six matches, failing to score in their last three as well, netting just two in that run, both coming in a 3-2 loss to Leicester.

Rafa Benitez’s side have picked up over the Christmas period though, with a 1-0 win at Stoke on Monday making it two wins from four and seven points out of a possible 12.

On whether they had a chance of reaching round four, Hylton said: “Yes, we do. People will write us off, but we believe.

“They’re probably not in the best form, they are a Premier League side and we respect that, they’ve got amazing players, but we’ll go there and have a go and test ourselves.

“It’s going to be a great day, Newcastle have a fantastic stadium, it’s a little distraction from the league, but a game that we’re going to go there and going to have a go.

“We’re not trying to be negative, I’m sure we’ll go there and play our way.

“It’s a freebie, we’ll have a go against a good Premier League team and see what happens.”

Town have already sold a superb 7,400 tickets for the trip north, with the final allocation increased to the limit of 7,853, 15 per cent of the stadium’s capacity.

On the amazing number of travelling fans making the journey, attacker Harry Cornick said: “The concentration is on to Newcastle now and see if we can get an upset.

“It’s going to be a great experience for me and for the fans and for the club.

“We’re taking seven and a bit thousand so that support is crazy for a League Two team.

“Hopefully we can go up there and do the fans proud, put in a performance and you never know in the FA Cup.”

Meanwhile, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who could come into consideration for a midfield berth with Alan Sheehan suspended, added: “It’s a good FA Cup draw away at Newcastle.

“Obviously they’re in the Premiership, we’re in League Two, but that doesn’t really matter. Hopefully we can go there and get a result.”