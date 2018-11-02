Hylton believes Hatters can reach the Championship

A second successive promotion is still very much top of the agenda for Luton this season, according to striker Danny Hylton.

The forward played a huge role in Town going up from League Two last term, scoring 23 goals.

We go into every game and we believe we can win every single one. Danny Hylton

With Hatters already looking more than at ease with what League One has to offer so far, Hylton insists there is no reason they can’t aim for the Championship.

He said: “Of course we believe that.

“We don’t get ahead of ourselves, but we know what we want to achieve.

“We go into every game and we believe we can win every single one.”

Hylton believes that Town’s position of fifth in the table after such a tough run of fixtures, including playing all but two of the top 13 sides, demonstrates their capabilities of the squad in place at Kenilworth Road.

He added: “It just shows, with all respect to every team, there’s nothing to fear.

“We go into every game concentrating on ourselves, we don’t care what other teams have been doing or where other teams are.

“If we turn up on our day we can beat anyone in this league, we don’t fear anyone and we’ll be going into every game like that.”