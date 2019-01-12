Hylton believes Town proved they could cope in the Championship

Striker Danny Hylton felt Luton proved they would be good enough to ply their trade in the Championship during the 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, writes Mike Simmonds.

The Hatters, who are second in League One, have serious aims to win promotion this season, despite the departure of manager Nathan Jones yesterday.

At Hillsborough, they more than matched their opponents throughout the 90 minutes, comfortably earning a replay at Kenilworth Road, as Hylton said: “It was a good game, a good test to see where we’re at, and one that I felt we did well in.

“This is where we want to be, in another eight months time, we want to be playing at these stadiums week in week out in this division.

“We believe that we can (hold our own in the Championship) anyway, but today just proved we can match a massive team like Sheffield Wednesday.

“We can take great pride from it, but it’s where we want to be in eight months time, and we’ll be doing our best to get there.

“They’re a Championship team, they’ve got some good players in there. It was a game we could have nicked on the day, but it was a good game of football.

“We played our normal game, we pressed, closed down, and tried to impose our style of play.

“Nil-nil was probably a fair result though, as neither team created a great goalscoring opportunity.

“It wasn’t a backs to the wall type of game, either team could have nicked it, we did well and we look forward to the replay at the Kenny.”

Goalkeeper James Shea echoed the thoughts of his team-mate, saying: “I’d love to think so, we’ve come here and given a great account of ourselves and I don’t think they looked miles ahead of us at all.

“I thought, it was on par, both teams, two good teams going at it.

“A bit like Barnsley the other day, two good teams going at it and I thought if anything, we were slightly the better team.

“They had a couple of chances, but just were on par.

“We want to be coming to stadiums like this week in week out.

“We feel if we keep going the way we are, hopefully we will get here one day.

“So we’ve just got to concentrate back on the league again next week and we go again. Hopefully come the end of the season we’ll be back here in eight months time.”