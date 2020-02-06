Hylton could be in contention for Hatters this week

Striker has been fully fit for seven weeks now

Town striker Danny Hylton could make his long-awaited comeback for the Hatters during the next three matches according to boss Graeme Jones.

The 30-year-old forward, who has 58 goals in 118 games since arriving from Oxford United in the summer of 2016, has not played a competitive game since March 23 due to a knee injury.

He was operated on for a second time in August, but there now finally appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, with Hylton potentially in contention for the home games against Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday, plus the following weekend's trip to Middlesbrough.

Jones said: “We’ve had some behind closed doors games between ourselves, big space work, and I see a lot more robust Danny Hylton now.

“I still think he needs a little bit more, remember he's never played in the Championship.

“All of a sudden you go from no football at all to playing in the Championship, it’s a big step up, but the good thing for me is I know where Danny was in the summer, where he couldn't sustain training.

"Danny’s been fit for maybe seven weeks now, the programme worked and he's out there most days and has had no reaction.

“He looks a hungry animal, we’ve just got to try and give him as much minutes on a big pitch as we possibly can which is difficult without a reserve team, so that's where the work is, it takes a little bit longer because of that.

“It’s got to be right, that's my job as a manager, I've got to pick the right time, this is Danny Hylton, who’s been out 10 months.

“Do you get it back in six weeks, seven weeks? We’ve played a couple of friendlies, the more he trains, the closer he gets to that, the sharper he gets, the more big pitch space he gets.

“He’s coming on nicely, and I wouldn't rule Danny out of the next three games, but I need to keep assessing him, make sure he's in a good place.”