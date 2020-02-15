Hylton: Don't write us off just yet!

Striker believes the Hatters can stay up

Fit-again attacker Danny Hylton has urged fans not to 'write off' the Hatters' hopes of staying in the Championship this season.

With 14 games to go, starting at Middlesbrough this afternoon, Town find themselves second bottom of the table, seven points from safety, although with a poor goal difference, that gap is more realistically eight.

The odds are firmly against Luton surviving, but Hylton, who made his return from 11 months out injured during the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, said: "Always, always, we'll never, ever, until it’s mathematically impossible, we’ll never ever stop believing.

"We know we can (stay up), we’ve got a massive game against Middlesbrough at the weekend, you go there, you win that, all of a sudden the table looks so much different.

"We believe and we’ll never stop believing with this group of players, don’t write us off just yet.

"We’re in a position we wouldn’t have wanted to be in, but I still believe we’re better than the position than we’re in, there’s no doubt about that.

"We’ll keep believing and keep giving everything to make sure that we’re in this league come the second of May or whatever it is."

To give themselves any chance of staying up, then Town need to arrest an appalling run of away form which has seen them lose 12 in a row on their travels.

Facing a Boro team who have not been beaten at the Riverside since October, Hylton added: "It’s got to turn, 12 in a row, I’m sure if we go there and we put in a performance like that (against Sheffield Wednesday) and we work as hard as we did, it’s going to be tough for teams to beat us.

"I’m sure we will, we’ll go there, full of beans now after a win, so it’s a game that we’re all looking forward to."

Having a player like Glen Rea fit once more, the midfielder showing just how comfortably he's adapted to the Championship in recent weeks with some excellent displays, can only aid Town's fight for survival too.

Hylton said: "Glen’s a good player on the ball, he’s also got the other side where he’s nasty, he’ll put his head in, put his foot in.

"He’s a great player to have when you need a bit of fight and that’s not taking anything away from his footballing ability as he can get the ball down and play as well, but he’s got that nasty side as well."

Boss Graeme Jones added: "He’s been excellent, again someone who epitomises the club, resolute, a fighter, wants to learn, a leader, wants to take responsibility.

"He put it all out there tonight (Wednesday) and I was very, very pleased with his performance."