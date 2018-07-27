Hylton knows competition is huge this term

Hatters striker Danny Hylton believes the manner in which his side have returned for pre-season will give manager Nathan Jones a huge selection headache this season.

Against the non-league trio of Hitchin, Chesham and St Albans, Luton looked slick each time, with Jones choosing two XIs during the matches, both sets of players doing plenty of push themselves into first team contention.

Jones has added four signings in Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson, Andrew Shinnie and Jorge Grant, with the quartet all impressing, as after the 6-3 win over St Albans on Saturday, Hylton said: “It just shows the strength of the squad we’ve got, two 11s out there, both as strong as each other.

“It’s great for competition and I’m sure the gaffer’s got some decisions to make, but I think he’d prefer it that way.

“The signings were really strong and they’ve added to an already strong squad, the competition around the squad is ridiculous.

“There’s two maybe three players in positions who can come in and do an equal job, it’s up to you if you get the shirt, it’s up to you to keep it.

“It’s a great headache for the gaffer to have and it will make for a good season.”

Both Hylton and his team-mates have shown they have lost none of their predatory instincts in front of goal, netting 16 times in just three matches, the forward himself bagging a hat-trick at the weekend.

He added: “I don’t mean it big headed, but we know we can score goals, as going forward we’ve got players that can score goals.

“We’ve made some good additions, there’s good competition around the squad and those forward places.

“There’s loads of people that want to start, so the gaffer has got a headache, but I’m sure it’s a good one for him.”

Unfortunately for Hylton, he won’t be available for the opening game of the campaign a Portsmouth after his red card in the season-ending clash with Notts County.

He said: “I’m gutted to be fair, it’s silly, but we’ve got a strong squad, the boys will do a good job. It’s my own fault, but I’ll be chomping at the bit to get back in.”

Hylton is relishing his last two pre-season run-outs though, adding: “That should sharpen us right up, we’ve got two good tests against two very good teams, they’ll both be very hard, Norwich, Notts County, it will be tough, but ones we’ll look forward to.”