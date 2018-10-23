Hylton looking to beat Accrington and reach play-off places

Luton striker Danny Hylton wants his side to climb into the League One play-off places by beating Accrington Stanley tonight.

The Hatters could be above the dotted line for the first time this season if they can win at Kenilworth Road, and sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers lose at home to Sunderland.

Speaking ahead of the game, Hylton said: “Every game is big, it doesn’t really matter who we play, we want to stay unbeaten, we want to kick on and climb the table.

“We’re up to seventh and we want to get in the play-off places and stay in there, so every game is big.”

Standing in their way are an Accrington side who pipped Luton to the League Two title last season, finishing five points clear of the Hatters.

However, Hylton still thought his team were the best in the division regardless of the eventual outcome, saying: “We feel we were, but Accrington are going to say that they were.

“They won the league, they beat us, they played some great football as well, it was a good competition.

“We feel like if we play the way we can and we do things that we work on, we can win the game.

“We’re ready for it as we’re ready for every game and we’ll go into it trying to win the game.”