Hylton to retire the Panenka penalty

Hatters striker Danny Hylton has revealed he will retire his Panenka penalties after missing from the spot against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

With the Hatters 1-0 ahead, Hylton was tripped in the box by Anthony Hartigan, dusting himself down to try and score his sixth of the season.

However, his dink down the middle, which has worked against the likes of Blackpool and Colchester to name just two opposing sides, went badly wrong this time, Dons keeper Joe McDonnell standing his ground to save easily.

Afterwards, boss Nathan Jones admitted it ‘wasn’t a day for chipped penalties’, while on Twitter, Hylton wrote: “7 times over 3 seasons the panenka has graced football stadiums all over the country with great success, but tonight it is with great sadness that it has retired with immediate effect!

“All seriousness...glad it didn’t cost the team! 3 wins and a great week!”

Speaking on Talksport this morning, Town chief executive Gary Sweet wasn’t so sure that supporters had seen the last of it.

Asked about what he and manager Nathan Jones made of the miss, he added: “He’s (Jones) furious and so was I, it could have affected the game you know.

“I had a little cheeky chat with Danny after the game as well and I think he’s put that one to bed.

"Knowing Danny, he’s telling everyone he has put it to bed, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the next penalty he gets he does it again he’s such a tinker.

“So who knows with Danny Hylton, but we’ve got to take the ups and downs with the lad.

“He’s a fantastic player, he’s one of our talisman players and he’s done brilliant for us.

“It’s the best spell in his career and let’s let the occasional penalty miss go.”