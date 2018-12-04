Hylton up to 100 for Luton with Shakers cameo

Striker Danny Hylton made his 100th appearance for the club in Luton’s 1-0 win at Bury on Saturday.

The 29-year-old came off the bench with four minutes to go, bringing up his century, which has seen him net a stunning 55 goals in that time, currently sitting joint 21st in the club's all-time top scorers list.

On his milestone, boss Nathan Jones said: It won’t be a memorable one apart from a team performance, but Danny has done wonderful for us.

“He’ll give far more appearances for us where he contributes an H of a lot, because he does that for us, as he’s so important for us.

“It’s good to have him back. I didn’t bring him on the other day as he hadn’t had those minutes, now this gives him an extra couple of days and we obviously have Wednesday to sharpen him up again.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Jack Stacy added: “Hylts was playing in sort of a right back position, which I’m sure he’s not used to.

“But he did well, he did a job for the team when he came on. So I think it shows the morale within the squad that people are willing to sacrifice themselves to get the result for the team.”