Idiakez promoted to first team coach at Luton

Luton boss Graeme Jones has promoted U18 coach Inigo Idiakez to the role of first team coach.

Th 45-year-old Spaniard joined the Hatters in September 2017, named professional development phase lead coach after his previous role as Derby County first team coach.

However, he moved up to help out with the first team once Nathan Jones left the club in January and will now continue to do that role under the new manager.

On his appointment, Jones said: “My football education has been based around working with a Spaniard for 12 years (Robert Martinez).

"So Ini continuing in his coaching role will be so valuable to me, as it is a philosophy that I believe in coupled with a sound understanding of the British game."

The promotion of Idiakez, who featured for Spain U21s, plus Real Sociedad, Oviedo, Rayo Vallecano, Derby County and Southampton during his playing career, will see Dan Walder assume the role of professional development phase lead coach on a permanent basis