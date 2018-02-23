Impressive Ipswich midfielder hasn’t surpassed Luton’s expectations just yet

Hatters boss Nathan Jones didn’t believe that midfielder Flynn Downes had surpassed his expectations since arriving at Kenilworth Road on loan.

The 19-year-old signed until the end of the season from Championship side Ipswich Town and has impressed hugely, especially in both home games against Exeter and Crawley.

We don’t recruit poor players, or we don’t think we do. Nathan Jones

However, it has been what Jones expected from the youngster, who has three England U19 caps to his name, saying: “He needs to add consistency to his away performances as well, so it hasn’t surpassed, as we know what kind of player he is.

“That’s why we brought him here. We try not to make mistakes with our recruitment and we recruit well.

“We recruit young, athletic players who can handle the ball as they need to.

“We don’t recruit poor players, or we don’t think we do.”

Team-mate Olly Lee thought the new boy had slotted straight in, saying: “He’s done really well, he’s a good footballer.

“He’s great to play with, he gets the ball and gets us ticking over.”

Fellow teen, James Justin, continued: “It’s bewildering that there’s someone actually younger than me in the team!

“He’s come in and played excellent, especially those two games at home, he’s just been a Rolls-Royce there.”

Meanwhile, returning midfielder Alan McCormack added: “Flynn looks excellent, very tidy on the ball, very composed.

“He has great accuracy, so he’s been a great addition.”