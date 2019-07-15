In demand Van Crombrugge confirms interest from Luton

Belgian goalkeeper Hendrick Van Crombrugge has confirmed he is considering an offer to sign for Luton Town.

However, it's not just the Hatters after the signature of the 26-year-old who plays for Belgian First Division A side AS Eupen after starting out at Standard Liege.

Speaking to Belgian newspser Lavenir.net, Van Crombrugge said: "There is an offer from Luton Town Football Club but also the interest of other clubs..."

Van Crombrugge was recently called up to the Belgium national squad by Roberto Martinez, and when asked about the keeper on Saturday, Town chief Graeme Jones had said: "He is somebody that we’re interested in, somebody that I know from my time in Belgium.

“Me and Roberto (Martinez) have both seen Hendrick live, maybe two years ago.

“We were impressed with him, you follow people’s careers as I have done.

“Roberto called him up as a third choice goalkeeper, so that’s the kind of pedigree of the kind of players that we’re looking at."

Luton have three goalkeepers on their books currently, James Shea, Marek Stech and Harry Isted, although the latter might be loaned out this term to continue his development after signing a new contract over the summer.