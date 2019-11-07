IN PICTURES: Liam George's best Luton Town 11

Former Luton forward Liam George played 124 games for the Hatters, scoring 24 goals during his time at Kenilworth Road.
He spent over five years with the club, but who would he select in his all-time best XI from players that the pulled the Town shirt on with him? In the latest in our series of special features, the Luton News looks at just who made the final cut.
1. GK: Mark Ovendale
What a guy. Didnt have the best time at Luton but really showed us what work ethic was. The most hard working GK in football. Some great stories also. Hope youre smiling down pal.