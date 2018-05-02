IN PICTURES: Luton celebrate promotion at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town celebrated going up to League One by defeating Forest Green Rovers 3-1 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Danny Hylton, Olly Lee and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu all scored to ensure a party atmosphere for the Hatters, who had already secured promotion to the third tier of English football the previous weekend at Carlisle United.

After the game, Town’s players went on a lap of honour of the ground and then headed to the directors box where they joined the thousands of fans congregated on the pitch in toasting their successful campaign.

For an extensive gallery of pictures taken by News/Gazette photographer Liam Smith, click on the link below.