IN PICTURES: Luton Town 5 Bristol City 0

Ahmet Brkovic opened the scoring on 10 minutes, while Kevin Nicholls' penalty (26) and Sol Davis (45) put the Hatters 3-0 in front by the break. Peter Holmes (61) and Brkovic (79) completed the scoring as Luton went on to romp to the League One title that season, winning promotion to the Championship.

1. 1. Marlon Beresford Kept his fourth clean sheet in six games that day as he played the majority of the season in goal for Town during the campaign, barring a nine game spell between late September and mid-November. Getty Buy a Photo

2. 2. Keith Keane Still making his way at Kenilworth Road that season, as the City game was his first start in a month for Town. Made 11 appearances in total during the campaign. Getty Buy a Photo

3. 3. Sol Davis Bagged his second goal of the season, showing some rare predatory instincts to turn in from close range after Robins keeper Steve Phillips had spilled Steve Howard's shot. Getty Buy a Photo

4. 4. Peter Holmes Netted the fourth goal of the afternoon with a neat finish at the near post as he volleyed home Rowan Vine's cross. Made way for the final eight minutes. Getty Buy a Photo

View more