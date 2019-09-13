IN PICTURES: Luton Town's 50 international players Striker James Collins became the 50th player to represent their country while at Kenilworth Road when he made his Republic of Ireland debut on Tuesday night, but who were the 49 that went before him? The Luton News takes a special look back at which players have won international caps while being a Hatter below. 1. Bob Hawkes: England. Caps: 5. Goals: 0. Left half won five caps for England between 1907-08, his debut a 1-0 Home Counties Championship victory over Ireland, with the other four friendlies, including an 11-1 victory in Austria. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Louis Bookman: Ireland. Caps: 3. Goals: 0. Made his international debut in 1914 when at West Bromwich Albion, picking up a further three against Scotland, Wales and England after his move to Luton in 1919, when the Hatters paid 875 for his services. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ernie Simms: England. Caps: 1. Goals: 0. Made one England appearance during his time with the Hatters, that coming at centre forward in the 1-1 British Home Championships clash in Ireland in October 1921. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Allan Mathieson: Ireland. Caps: 2. Goals: 0. Played twice for Ireland in 1921, with his second appearance against England in October seeing three Hatters on the pitch, Mathieson and Bookman for Luton, with Ernie Simms on the opposition side. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 13