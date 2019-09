The full back is one of a growing number of ex-Luton players to reach the top flight after moving on from Kenilworth Road since the league was created in the 1992/93 campaign. The Luton News takes a special look at just who else has made it below.

1. Paul Telfer: Coventry City - August 19, 1995 Midfielder was snapped up Coventry City for 1.15m in July 1995. Premier League debut for the Sky Blues came in a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle, Rob Lee, Peter Beardsley and Les Ferdinand all scoring. Getty Buy a Photo

2. John Hartson: Arsenal - January 14, 1995 Striker was one of George Graham's last signings for Arsenal, costing the Gunners 2.5m in January 1995. Premier League debut in the 1-1 draw with Everton, Ian Wright on target. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Juergen Sommer: QPR - September 1995 Made 101 appearances for the Hatters, as QPR shelled out 600k for his services. Premier League bow came in a 3-2 defeat at home to Spurs, beaten by Terry Sheringham twice and Jason Dozzell. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Scott Oakes: Sheffield Wednesday - August 1996 Attacker left for Hillsborough in August 1996, the Owls paying 425,000. Replaced Ritchie Humphreys with 10 minutes to go in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on August 17, Guy Whittingham getting the winner. Getty Buy a Photo

View more