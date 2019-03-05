James Collins scored his 20th league goal of the season for the Hatters at the weekend.

IN PICTURES: See how James Collins reached 20 goals for Luton Town

Hatters striker James Collins scored his 20th goal of the season for Luton at the weekend.

Here's a look back at just how Town's leading scorer reached his milestone this term.

Collins hadn't scored in Luton's opening nine games, going 14 in total without a goal for the Hatters. However, when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's shot hit the past he slotted home to scenes of sheer delight.

1. September 29: Luton 2 Charlton 2.

After taking so long to get off the mark for the campaign, he made it two in two games at Oxford. When team-mate Harry Cornick hit the bar from two yards out, Collins was there to apply the finishing tough.

2. October 2, 2018: Oxford United 1 Luton Town 2.

Trailing 2-0 at Oakwell, Luton were awarded a penalty when Harry Cornick was tripped in the area and Collins stepped up to convert from the spot.

3. October 13, 2008: Barnsley 3 Luton 2.

With time running out and Luton 3-1 behind at Barnsley, sub Kazenga LuaLua's cross came back off the bar, with Collins hammering home a difficult volley, although it proved a consolation.

4. October 13, 2018: Barnsley 3 Luton 2

