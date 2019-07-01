IN PICTURES: Take a look back at James Justin's Luton Town career
Luton sold defender James Justin to Leicester City for a club record fee last week.
The academy graduate, who joined Town in 2005 as a seven-year-old, winning the Aarau Masters as an U11 and the EFL Youth Alliance Cup at U18s, played for his hometown club a total of 114 times, scoring six goals.
1. May 7, 2016: Luton 4 Exeter 1
Aged 18, Justin came on for his Luton debut, replacing Stephen O'Donnell for the final seven minutes against Exeter City, as Town triumphed 4-1.
Former manager Nathan Jones handed Justin his full Town debut as left back in the televised Carling Cup clash against then Championship side Aston Villa. The teenager starred in the 3-1 victory, named MOM.