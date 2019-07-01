Defender James Justin celebrates a goal during his time with the Hatters

IN PICTURES: Take a look back at James Justin's Luton Town career

Luton sold defender James Justin to Leicester City for a club record fee last week.

The academy graduate, who joined Town in 2005 as a seven-year-old, winning the Aarau Masters as an U11 and the EFL Youth Alliance Cup at U18s, played for his hometown club a total of 114 times, scoring six goals.

Aged 18, Justin came on for his Luton debut, replacing Stephen O'Donnell for the final seven minutes against Exeter City, as Town triumphed 4-1.

1. May 7, 2016: Luton 4 Exeter 1

Former manager Nathan Jones handed Justin his full Town debut as left back in the televised Carling Cup clash against then Championship side Aston Villa. The teenager starred in the 3-1 victory, named MOM.

2. August 10, 2016: Luton 3 Aston Villa 1

After impressing against Villa, Justin was then handed his first league start for the Hatters as a double by Cameron McGeehan and Jack Marriott's goal led them to victory against Doncaster.

3. Sept 24, 2016: Luton 3 Doncaster 1

With 28 minutes gone, Justin opened his account for the Hatters on his 37th appearance. Taking Ollie Palmer's pass, he burst away and found the bottom corner in what was a 4-1 win.

4. April 29, 2017: Accrington 1 Luton 4

