The 28-year-old achieved the feat at Ewood Park, heading in Izzy Brown's cross, reaching the milestone in only his 102nd appearance for the club. Below, the Luton News takes a special look at the elusive group Collins has now joined in completing his half century.

1. Gordon Turner: Goals: 276. Games: 450. Signed by Dally Duncan in 1949, he made his debut in December 1950, beginning in midfield, before moving up front. Spent 15 years at Kenilworth Road and is by and away the club's leading scorer of all time. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Andy Rennie. Goals: 162. Games: 335. Started in Scotland, joining Luton in 1925 as a defender, but was moved up front by Town boss John McCartney, scoring in his first game. Nicknamed 'Ratty' he managed 32 goals in the 1928-29 season. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Brian Stein: Goals: 154. Apps: 496. Signed by David Pleat in 1977, Stein is one of Town's all-time stars, scoring twice as Luton won in the League Cup Final in 1988 famously beating Arsenal 3-2. Won an England cap as well during his time at Kenilworth Road. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Ernie Simms. Goals: 130. Games: 189. Joined Luton in 1916 after he had been caught by police keeping himself fit by training at Kenilworth Road when it was closed. Scored his goals in the Southern League and Football League, winning one England cap too. jpimedia Buy a Photo

