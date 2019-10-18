IN PICTURES: Tony Thorpe's best Luton Town XI

Former Luton striker Tony Thorpe played 192 games for the Hatters, scoring 84 goals during two stints at Kenilworth Road.
He spent over seven years with the club, but who would he select in his all-time best XI from players that the pulled the Town shirt on with him? In a special feature, the Luton News looks at just who made the final cut.
1. GK: Ian Feuer
Great height, very agile and a fantastic shot stopper.
Easy decision as the most influential player for me. Always helping and guiding me through my early days when we both started on the left. A good passer of the ball very strong and experienced when I started at the Hatters.